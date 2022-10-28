Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $12.80-$13.20 EPS.

Teleflex stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.00. 546,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,196. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $370.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 94,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

