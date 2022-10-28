Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at JMP Securities

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.31.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $370.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.02. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teleflex by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 24.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

