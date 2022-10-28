Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.35 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

Tenable Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.66% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.