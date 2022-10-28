Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

