Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,038. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

