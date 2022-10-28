Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.10.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,895,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day moving average of $265.18. Tesla has a twelve month low of $198.59 and a twelve month high of $414.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $23,252,105. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,159,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $837,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,098 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

