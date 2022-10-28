TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 89.9% in October

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 74,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.