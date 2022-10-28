Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after purchasing an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 217,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.04% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

