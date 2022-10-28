Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 15,863 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
VEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 296,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,280,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04.
