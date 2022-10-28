Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.08 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

