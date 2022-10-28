Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 75,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.47. 332,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,464,112. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

