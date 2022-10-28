Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. 42,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.