Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.62.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

