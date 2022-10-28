Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 144,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.