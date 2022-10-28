Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,048. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

