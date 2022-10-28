Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,128. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

