Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $173,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $156.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.47% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

