Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.83-$2.11 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. The stock had a trading volume of 327,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.47% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 447,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,153,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 370,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 284,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.