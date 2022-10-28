TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $119.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

