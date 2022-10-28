The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Aaron’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAN. Stephens lowered their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.90. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $27.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 297,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.