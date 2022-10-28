The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.74

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.74 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 139.59 ($1.69). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.69), with a volume of 10,396 shares changing hands.

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £54.09 million and a PE ratio of 576.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.66.

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 6.65 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

