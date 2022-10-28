The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 3.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 27.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $143.84. 209,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,776. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

