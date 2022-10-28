The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71,697 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.