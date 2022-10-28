The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 132,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,986. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

