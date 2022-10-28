The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,773 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola worth $347,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 449,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968,363. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

