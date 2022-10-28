The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.44.

Shares of COO stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,842. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $435.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.09 and a 200-day moving average of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

