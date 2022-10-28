The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $204.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.22. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $193.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

