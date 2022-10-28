The Goldman Sachs Group Trims DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price to $34.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 328.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.2% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

