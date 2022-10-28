The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.12 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

About Treasury Wine Estates

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

