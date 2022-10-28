The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
HIG traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,783. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23.
In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
