The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Raised by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $7,113,883. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.30. 15,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,325. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.