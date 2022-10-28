The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $73,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $19,891,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $3,097,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.