The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,708,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,813. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

