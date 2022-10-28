Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $124,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.02. 24,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,357. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

