Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Lowered to $696.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $711.00 to $696.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $505.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,357. The company has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

