Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.07% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 12,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,884. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.