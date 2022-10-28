Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,184 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 149,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4,252.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.96. 133,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.