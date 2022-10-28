Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.