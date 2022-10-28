Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $62.01. 2,261,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,150,040. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

