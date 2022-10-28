Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.51. 69,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

