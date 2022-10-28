Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $504,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

WFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 528,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,821,628. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.