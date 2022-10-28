Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.76. 25,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,875. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.09. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.