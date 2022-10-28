Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $583.83 million, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.50. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AEHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $127,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,366 shares in the company, valued at $492,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,555. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

