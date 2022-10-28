Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 74,271 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,271 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

APEN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $255.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.27. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

