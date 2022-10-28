Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.13. 78,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average is $265.73. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

