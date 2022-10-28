Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Shares Down 2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.67 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.67 ($0.20). Approximately 35,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 151,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £106.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,655.00.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

