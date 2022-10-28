Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $264.94 million and $3.27 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,656.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02614524 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,143,812.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

