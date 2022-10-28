Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Price Target Raised to €24.00

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tikehau Capital Trading Up 3.6 %

TKKHF stock opened at 25.02 on Monday. Tikehau Capital has a one year low of 24.04 and a one year high of 25.02.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

