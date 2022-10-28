Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 8,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the average daily volume of 1,357 call options.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 73,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 31.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

