Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as low as C$2.56. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 25,362 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

